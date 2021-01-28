I CAN AND I WILL: Stay close to the center

Rick Stanfield

My wife and I always occupied the back row of the church during every service in Florida. The good thing about this was that we were in extremely good company. We’d walk out nearly each week with one of my fellow congregants, and luckily, he was a real therapist.

Our free parking lot therapy sessions began innocently, but as time passed, we conspired to trap him before he got to his vehicle, next to which we had always “unknowingly” parked! I remember every word he told us, as those sessions helped me realize that God had to remain the center of our lives.

My back-row therapist would always assign a numerical value to

personalities ranging from one to 10. I’m pretty sure he did this with every person he ever met. He explained that our goal was to always work toward God, who was directly in the center, whether we were a one or a 10.

When we learn to drive, we are instructed to stay in the center of our lane. My little league coach would always tell me to pitch the ball into the center of the catcher’s mitt, while in basketball, our goal is to sink that ball directly into the center of the rim.

Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you. Proverbs 4:25,

I’ve realized that we seem to be constantly moving right, left, up, down, and our center is getting washed away in the process. We try our best to move the scales of morality to an extreme that fits our lives, but the center will not budge.

I’ve decided that I’m going to hang out at mid-field with God, and let everyone else battle over the rest of the stadium.

Will you join me?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.