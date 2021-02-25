Alpha Course starts March 8

Special to Gannett

The Alpha Course is a safe place to explore the big questions of life and ask honest and real questions about God and the Christian faith in a relaxed, fun, and friendly setting. Each evening will begin with a free meal, a short talk, and discussion time in smaller groups. Some topics explored: Is there more to life? Who is Jesus? How can I make the most of the rest of my life?

Everyone is welcome to Alpha Course. People attend from many different viewpoints, backgrounds, and religions. Some come to investigate whether God exists or have questions about life, meaning and hope. Still others may have attended church all their life, but feel they never really understood the basics of the Christian faith. No question is off limits and you are free to share as much or as little as you like.

The Alpha Course starts Monday night, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market in Destin. If interested in attending, please contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com or register at iacdestin.org/alpha. Funds for childcare are available upon request.