I CAN AND I WILL: If you're not trying to help others, don't do it

Rick Stanfield

When I was 10 years old, I knew I wanted to be a police officer. I come from three generations of law enforcement, so it was natural for me to pursue this career.

I remember my father’s advice when I was offered my first job when I was 21 years old. He told me that there were two types of people who wanted to do this work, those who want to help people and the others who simply want to wear a badge. He went on to suggest that if I were doing it for any other reason than to help folks, don’t do it.

I think about my father’s advice more frequently now that he’s gone. That guidance can be used for life in general. I’ve realized that I’m happiest when my life is being used to help those who need a hand.

"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." Proverbs 11:25

Thinking back, the most fulfilling times in my life have been helping devastated families after Hurricane Michael, delivering birthday cakes to Anchorage Children’s Home, praying with homeless people in Oregon, and simply stopping to listen to someone who needed a shoulder.

My wife and I decided to live for God over 10 years ago, and it has changed our lives. At this moment, we began to experience a happy, fulfilled life for the first time.

Opportunities to help others are put in our paths daily. It’s just our choice whether to see them. I have not been looking for those chances to help nearly enough lately.

You’ll never outgive God. Those good deeds are returned exponentially. I occasionally forget that my employer is God, and my job is to help others. It doesn’t matter where I’m at, who I’m with, or how I feel. I can still do my job.

Have you helped anyone lately?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.