BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: Children are in God's heart

Caroline Hare

As a young kid I used to love to drive around my back yard in my pink Barbie corvette, weaving

between the trees. I would load up my doll in the passenger seat at the garage and then I would

begin my drive.

My first pitstop was the back patio to go grocery shopping, then the boat to check on dad, then my swing set to play a bit, then I would top off my “running errands” with weaving between the trees and coasting down the little hill with my arms in the air like I was on a rollercoaster.

Then I would start all over again with the process. If asked what I was doing, I would say, “running errands.” To me, that was my version of running errands. Everyone would giggle thinking it was cute. It was like I was a junior adult.

Many times when it comes to students practicing their faith, we adults can look at them in the same exact way. When the elementary school student tries to say a prayer at dinner, we all giggle and think it is cute. When the middle school students get overly emotional during worship, again sometimes we look at them and say it is cute. When the high schooler attempts to lead people in worship or share their faith, we again think it is cute.

Just a reminder, there is no junior Holy Spirit. The prayers of the little one matter to the heart of God. The endless emotions of the middle schooler were created by God. The desire to branch out and start to lead is something that high schooler saw Jesus do. He is moving and working in the lives of the

next generation. Our role as adults is to link arms with them, listen to them, and take His work

in them seriously.

In the words of 1 Timothy 4:12, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”