Special to Gannett

Destin United Methodist Church is starting a new Stephen Ministry Training Class/program on April 6. An introductory meeting will be held March 17 in the Atrium Room at Destin United Church at 6 p.m.to explain "what is a Stephen Minister and what do they do.” Ministry is non denominational. For more information, contact Ken Gay at 582-2548 or kengay.kg@gmail .com.