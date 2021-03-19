St. Andrew's announces Holy Week, Easter services

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea, the Episcopal church in Destin, has announced its worship schedule for Holy Week. The week before Easter begins on Palm Sunday, March 28, and concludes at sundown on Saturday, April 3.

Recognizing Holy Week as a time of special devotion, St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea has scheduled services for each day of the week, as follows:

• Sunday, March 28, 10 a.m. – Palm Sunday (Sunday of the Passion) – Blessing of the Palms, Procession, Reading of the Passion, and Holy Eucharist. The Palm Sunday service recalls Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The service begins with a blessing of palms, followed by a brief social time. Then everyone processes into the church for the more solemn reading of the Passion (the narrative of Jesus’ crucifixion) and Holy Eucharist. At the conclusion of the service, all depart in silence.

• Monday, March 29, 5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross. Also known as the “Way of the Cross,” this service entails a procession to 14 “stations” depicting events on the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. Everyone pauses at each station for Scripture reading and prayer.

• Tuesday, March 30, 5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross

• Wednesday, March 31, 12 noon – Healing Holy Eucharist. Whereas anointing and laying on of hands are excluded due to pandemic precautions, the service does include a special litany of healing. This service is not live-streamed to preserve the privacy of all seeking special prayers for healing of their afflictions.

• Wednesday, March 31, 5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross

• Thursday, April 1, 5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross. Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar at 7 p.m. Known as “Maundy Thursday” in the Episcopal tradition, this day commemorates the institution of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Communion) by Jesus at the Last Supper on the night he was betrayed and Jesus’ new commandment “to love one another as I have loved you.”

• Friday, April 2, 12 noon – Good Friday service. This solemn service the narrative of Jesus crucifixion from the Gospel according to John, devotions before the cross, ancient prayers known as the solemn collects, and “Reproaches” recalling “God’s mighty acts for salvation and reproaching humanity for unfaithfulness.”

• Friday, April 2, 5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross

• Saturday, April 3, 9:00 a.m. – Holy Saturday Matins (Morning Prayer) On this last day before Easter, we recall Christ’s visiting among the dead (from the Apostle’s Creed, “He descended into hell.”) It is a brief service of Scripture reading and prayer.

• Easter Day, April 4, 10 a.m. – Holy Eucharist. Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of the Lord on the third day following his crucifixion, which lies at the core of the Christian faith. Everyone is encouraged to bring bells to ring in the alleluia’s we have not heard since Lent began and blossoms to flower the cross.

Services at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea are drawn from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church of the United States. All services will be held in the main sanctuary of the church. The church’s spacious sanctuary easily allows for social distancing, and masks will be required. Except for the noon Wednesday Healing Holy Eucharist, live streamed and posted on St. Andrew’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/standrewsdestin). You do not need to be on Facebook or have your own Facebook page to attend the virtual services. Simply click on the following link: www.facebook.com/standrewsdestin/?rf=120478911623728.

Also during Holy Week, St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea will continue to live-stream and post “An Order for Compline” at 8 p.m. each evening. Compline finds its roots in the monastic round of daily prayer dating from the fourth century. It consists of “night prayers” designed to be said immediately before retiring to bed. All are invited to join in at 8 p.m. each evening or when preparing to go to bed.

For more information, contact the Revs. Jo or Jim Popham at thejomama@gmail.com or

jimpopham@gmail.com and keep an eye on St. Andrew’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/standrewsdestin.