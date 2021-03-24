Easter at Good News

Special to Gannett

Good News United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa Beach will have four big Easter events over the next several weeks and would love for you to join in.

• March 29-April 2: Holy Week Prayer Experience

Everyone is welcome to walk through this self-guided time of prayer and reflection through several stations in the Worship Center at Good News. This experience will be open to the public and should take about 30-45 minutes, so make sure you don’t miss this.

• April 3: Easter Jam for Kids

This will be a fun, family-friendly event with kids worship, games, a story, and so much more.

• April 4: Easter Sunday

Live services at two locations. Indoors at Good News at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. There will be programming for kids at all three services.

Outdoors at THE HUB on 30A at 10 a.m. No registration, Kids are welcome. but there will be no separate programming for them.

Visit https://www.goodnewschurch.life/easter to register for any of these events.