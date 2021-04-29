HAVE YOU WONDERED? Do what you can and let God do the rest

Russ Whitten

It was February 2012, and I was mad at God. I wasn’t just a little bit mad, I was livid.

I was mad because of a Bible story I had read that morning during my personal Bible study and prayer time. I was serving as a campus minister at Colorado State University and one of the students in my ministry was dying.

Megan was a beautiful, gifted, faithful Christian young woman who was in the prime of her life and was just about to complete her PhD program in chemistry, when we all heard the heartbreaking news. Brain cancer. Stage 4. Terminal.

But I, the campus minister, having gone through seminary, knew exactly what to do.

We shall proclaim a fast! And so, our little campus ministry group fasted and we prayed for Megan, and we fasted and prayed, and then, for good measure, we fasted and prayed some more. All the while, Megan’s health deteriorated.

I woke up that February morning, not only seriously hungry, but spiritually discouraged. Nevertheless, I opened my Bible to continue my “Read through the Bible in a year” program that I had dedicated myself to, and this is what I read from 2 Kings 6:4-7:

“They went to the Jordan and began to cut down trees. As one of them was cutting down a tree, the iron axhead fell into the water. “Oh no, my lord!” he cried out, “It was borrowed! The man of God asked, “Where did it fall?” When he showed him the place, Elisha (the prophet) cut a stick and threw it there, and made the iron float. “Lift it out,” he said. Then the man reached out his hand and took it.”

“What? Really?” I prayed. “You have a whole group of young college students here fasting and praying that Megan will live and not suffer, but yet, she is dying and suffering, and today, I read in Your Word that You made a heavy metal borrowed

axhead float in the water just to save some guy from embarrassment?”

That very morning, I was to take my teenage daughter to Disney on Ice which was an hour away from our home. I had recently accepted a new ministry position in Florida, which had infuriated our daughter, who did not want to leave her friends. Nevertheless, I was determined to make this the best father/daughter event ever.

I purchased the best seats I could afford and printed out the tickets. After a lovely meal, we arrived at the Events Center in Loveland, Colorado to enjoy Disney on Ice. The only

problem was that on that very day, my wife had washed my wallet in the washer, leaving all the contents soaking wet and bent. Thus, I emptied my wallet to let things dry.

We happily arrived at the gate with printed tickets in hand.

The man at the gate, “Do you have your tickets?”

“Oh, yes, I sure do!” said proud dad!

“Great, that’ll be five dollars for a parking pass?” said gateman.

“Um. What parking pass?” said dad.

“There is a five dollar parking fee” said gateman.

I reached for my still wet and empty wallet. “I don’t have five dollars.” “Do you have a credit card?” said gateman.

“No, you see, my wife washed my… look, dude, I’ve got tickets and I’ll send you the money. The show is about to begin.”

“I’m sorry sir, I can’t let you in and you are holding up traffic.”

“But …” said dad.

“Sir, do you want me to call security?” said gateman/jerk.

So, I turned around and started driving toward home. My daughter started tearing up and gave me that teenage “I knew you would screw this up” look.

On my sad and mad drive home, I saw a police officer on the side of the road. I did a screeching U-turn right in front of him. I walked up to his window and asked, “Are you a father?” He said “Yes, are you all right?”

At that moment, I looked down and literally saw a miracle.

I was standing on a five dollar bill. It had been there a while and had been run over by traffic so many times, I had to peel it off the street.

“Is this yours?” I asked the police.

“No,” said the bewildered police officer.

I got back into the car. “Dad, what just happened?” my daughter asked.

I smiled, shook my head, and said, “The axhead floated.”

“What?” she said.

“Oh, never mind.” I said.

I drove back to Disney on Ice, gave the gateman the crushed up five dollar bill and my daughter and I had a wonderful evening.

Megan is no longer suffering and is now living eternally in heavenly paradise after leading countless people to Christ and receiving the first posthumous PhD from Colorado State University.

My daughter and I continue to enjoy the best father/daughter relationship ever!

The gateman is probably still a jerk. Let’s all say a prayer for that guy!

Russ Whitten is a local minister, writer and musician.