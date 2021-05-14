I CAN AND I WILL: Friends — blessings from God for our good, bad times

Rick Stanfield

Over 20 years ago, I met a guy who was an equine expert working at a horse stable for a senator. He and I did not seem like two people who would have a instant connection, but we became lifetime friends.

A few years later, my wife saw a distinguished looking man who was driving a car with Missouri license plates eating at Whataburger. After begging her to leave the gentleman alone and “let him eat,” she introduced us anyway. He is now a friend that I am honored to have.

About three months after moving to Florida, I met this wonderful couple at church. I offered to drive them to the doctor weekly, thinking I was doing them a favor. That offer blossomed into a friendship that still stays strong through good and bad times. That favor I thought I was offering them was God’s favor to me by placing them into my life.

Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing. Thessalonians 5:11

God did not intend for us to be alone. Our personalities, compassion, and love grow through others, not ourselves. Without the interaction of loved ones, our soul slowly erodes.

It is never too late to make new friends in your life. Maybe you don’t know the difference between a horse and a donkey, but don’t overlook that possible friendship of the guy who does. Maybe God told a man to go eat at Whataburger, just to have you interrupt his meal. And who knows, the couple that you thought you were doing a favor for, may be the biggest favor God’s ever done for you.

At the end of my life, I want friends to look back and say, “Rick Stanfield listened to me, and having him in my life made me more complete.” Because you all have certainly made my life wonderful beyond my wildest imagination. Thank you for that.

