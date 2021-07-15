BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: God's faithfulness is shield that makes you safe, gives you rest

Caroline Hare

At the beach the other day, I was doing what every Destin local does this time of year — people watching. As my feet were in the clear emerald water on the hot day, there was a little girl about the age of 3 screaming her head off as her father tried to get her to play in the gulf. The dad squatted down trying to splash around and show her how much fun it was, and the little girl was not having it.

Finally after stomping around and adjusting her sun hat, the little girl agreed to just give her dad a hug. When she went in for a hug, he scooped her up to carry her. She relaxed until she realized they were headed toward the water. In a moment of panic, she began flailing about and kicking her dad. He did not waiver. He just calmly took one step after the other toward the gulf. About the fourth step into the water, she finally relaxed again and began to look around at the surroundings. She knew she was completely safe. The water was not even to her father’s waist, and she was safe. Suddenly, the little girl was looking at the people playing in the water, the airplanes flying overhead, and people on floats.

So many times, we are like that little girl. We are being asked to try something new or go into unchartered territories, and at the news of it we resist. In reality, if God is asking us to step out, then we should trust Him and His leading. In Psalm 91:1-4 it says, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge. His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.”

When you dwell in His shelter, you can rest. When you find refuge in Him, He covers you. His faithfulness is that shield that makes you safe. As we begin to shift into a new season once again, don’t forget to make Him your resting place and let Him carry you to show you just how good it can be!

Caroline Hare is youth pastor at Shoreline Church in Destin.