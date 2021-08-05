Why we need to read from the New Testament daily

Capt. Ben Marler

To know Jesus is to know eternal life. He is "the Word of God" and he is for me, and millions more, "the New Testament." Our faith grows as we spend time with him reading it with the help of the Holy Spirit.

The Bible teaches us the Word of God is spiritually discerned. It's not a text book for our intellect even though many treat it that way, wrongly.

If you want to study it, go ahead and when you finish I promise you not one speck of real wonder working faith was added to your supply. When we fill our gas tanks we do it to make our cars operate as designed. We don't have to rely on someone pulling or pushing us along.

If you want to live with the Lord in heaven, and I'm positive you do, it's perhaps way past time for you to spend a few minutes daily with him. Trust me, he doesn't care where you read it so take your Bible in the bathroom if you must. If you have an app for your favorite version on your phone like me take the phone. I love the New American Standard version and literally wore out two reading 10 chapters a day.

The greatest value for us will be fresh "living faith." We need it like the food and water we consume daily or should unless we're fasting. Jesus Christ is the Lord of Lords and King of Kings and he knows us when he lives in our hearts. Fall now before him even if you've fallen before. He will lift you up.

Stay safe and alert for his shout when he returns.

Capt. Ben Marler is a longtime Destin resident and author of “Old Destin Through the Eyes of a Child” and other books. He can be reached at captben61@gmail.com.