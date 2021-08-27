BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: Hold God's hand, keep moving — good advice for all ages

Caroline Hare

In the world of teen ministry, fall is in full swing. There has been all the normal teen drama of sports, friend problems, riding the wrong bus, band practices, weather canceling school, navigating COVID restrictions and then things like family situations — all on overload. Fall of 2021 seems to be lively already.

Sometimes it is hard to know what and who takes priority. Staff meetings still happen. Friday night football games still happen, and tests still happen. Life keeps moving.

When the world seems to be swirling in chaos, it is easy to get caught up in it and let it affect you. It is easy to get caught up in fear when things seem unsteady. We all can get a bit in our heads with fear from time to time. It can feel overwhelming.

In Isaiah 41:10, it says, “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

Do not be afraid or discouraged. For he is your God. He will strengthen and help you, no matter the circumstance. He will hold you up. These are promises for us, our kids, the teens, the teachers, and those we meet. Hold his hand, and keep moving.

Caroline Hare is Next Gen pastor at Shoreline Church.