JUST PLAIN TALK: Even though we may be afraid, we will be OK if we follow God

Some of the best moments of my life are conversations with my 4-year-old grandson. We sat in the dirt, while taking a break from a grueling 200-foot hike and talked. He told me that he wanted to be like me when he grew up, because I wasn’t afraid of anything. As I explained to him why I was so brave, with my chest stuck out proudly, a lizard jumped onto my lap and I screamed like a 3-year-old little girl, while he laughed so hard he nearly piddled in his britches.

All of a sudden, Ricky III saw his Papa was not a superhero, and he couldn’t have cared less.

Anyone that tells you they are not afraid of anything is lying to you. Although we are fearful in different encounters of life, God tells us in Deuteronomy 31:8, “He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Even though we may be afraid, we must not forget that our God is the highest of all Gods, and if we follow him, we will be OK.

We may not always get the results that we want, and we may even get hurt, but I can promise you that we’ll always be protected.

When we tackle our fears, sometimes we truly believe we’re superheroes and jump right into the fire. To get through these fearful times, we must remember that we’re not the superhero, but that our God is.

He’s the supreme of all superheroes and there’s not a villain imaginable who can defeat him. Our only battle is with ourselves. Step back, take a breath, and remember that he will never leave us!

Now, I’m trying to convince my grandson that like Superman has kryptonite, mine is lizards.

