Bible study with Mary Ann Roberts will change lives

“Living with Discernment in the End Times," a study of 1 & 2 Peter and Jude begins Feb. 1 at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin, near Capt. Dave's Restaurant. Bible study begins at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and all are invited.

What are we to do when sorrow and suffering make life seem unfair? How can we distinguish between truth and error? How can we keep our faith pure? What do we need to know about false teachers, ungodly men, and mockers? These are important questions for us to consider as the end draws near.

Peter extends to us some of the “precious and magnificent promises” that God has given us to help us triumph in times of trouble. Jude helps us to “contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all handed down to the saints.” This study of these short books will encourage and enable you to live with discernment in the end times.

Remote studies can be done by email. To register for Bible study classes or to send requests/praise reports or to receive Daily Devotions, text or email with name and email address to Mary Ann Roberts, maryannrbtz@gmail.com or 850-217-8766.