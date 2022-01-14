I CAN AND I WILL: Leadership dependent on everyday people who lead, provide examples

Rick Stanfield

A young boy practices catching and throwing while his Little League coach works with him for hours. The English teacher in seventh grade stays after school to work with those students who are having problems. The police officer sees a child in a

restaurant and takes time to tell her a joke and laugh. The bakery in a small-town bakes specialty birthday cakes to deliver to children placed in orphanages until they find a permanent home. A widow spends hours each day preparing Bible verses to send out to thousands of people.

Many times, we think of leaders as presidents, senators, government officials, industry professionals, and always wearing a suit. We are in a moment of history where this is far from the truth. We need Little League coaches, teachers, police officers, firemen and people who simply want to do good more than we need these traditional leaders.

Where there is no counsel, the people fall; But in the multitude of counselors there is safety. Proverbs 11:14

Take time to lead. Lead by smiling at Piggly Wiggly. Lead by feeding the hungry. Lead by spreading the word of Jesus Christ. Lead by helping someone in need. Lead by recognizing a person in crisis. Lead by taking hold of any situation you are in, and either appreciating or conquering it.

We can’t lead others without being led by God. I’ve tried. I’ve tried and tried again. It cannot be done.

Our future is not reliant on the president, Congress or the Senate. Our future is completely dependent on our Little League coaches, police officers, firemen, teachers, preachers, cashiers, waitresses and you. We are dependent on you.

You are the secret to our successful future because you are the ones providing the example for our children to follow.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.