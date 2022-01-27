HAVE YOU WONDERED? Who Is this man called Jesus from Nazareth?

Russ Whitten

In 1995, Joan Osbourne released a song entitled “One of Us” in which she asks the question, “What if God was one of us?” Christians believe that a man from a small, Middle Eastern village called Nazareth named Jesus answered this question.

You’ve probably heard the joke about the newly hired doctor walking around the hospital, meeting some of her patients for the first time. She stopped to greet one man and asked his name. The man sat up in his hospital bed and proudly proclaimed, “I am Napoleon Bonaparte – The Emperor of France!” The doctor gently asked, “Oh really, who told you that you were Napoleon Bonaparte?” The patient loudly declared, “God did!” At this point, the man in the bed next to him sat up and yelled, “I DID NOT!”

This brings up the point that many throughout history have claimed to be a god or a goddess. The question is “how would someone go about proving a claim like this?” In other words, if God was one of us, how would we know it? What qualities and characteristics would we expect this person to have? I would like to suggest that we would expect this person to be able to display incredible, supernatural power.

Did Jesus have supernatural power?

Here is a list of some of the miracles of Jesus recorded in the Bible:

1. His mother was a virgin when he was born Matt. 1:18-25; Luke 1:26-2:1-7

2. He changed water into wine John 2:1-11

3. He healed a Roman official’s son John 4:46-54

4. He healed a man that had an evil spirit Mark 1:23-28; Luke 4:33-37

5. He healed Peter's mother-in-law Matt. 8:15; Mark 1:31; Luke 4:39

6. He caused many fish to be caught Luke 5:5-6

7. He healed a man with leprosy Matt. 8:2-3; Mark 1:41-42

8. He healed a man who was paralyzed Matt. 9:1-8; Mark 2:5; Luke 5

9. He healed a man with a disabled hand Matt. 12:13; Mark 3:5; Luke 6:10

10. He healed a Roman officer’s servant Matt. 8:13; Luke 7:10

11. He brought a dead man back to life Luke 7:11-17

12. He calmed a stormy sea Matt. 8:26; Mark 4:39; Luke 8:24

13. He healed a man with many demons Matt. 8:32; Mark 5; Luke 8:33

14. He healed a woman with internal bleeding Matt. 9:22; Mark 5:29; Luke 8:44

15. He gave life to a girl who was dead Matt. 9:25; Mark 5:42; Luke 8:55

16. He healed two blind men Matt. 9:27-31

17. He healed a man who could not talk Matt. 9:32-33

18. He healed a man who was disabled John 5:1-9

19. He fed 5,000 people Matt.14; Mark.6; Luke.9; John.61

20. He walked on the sea Matt. 14:25; Mark 6:48; John 6:19

21. He healed a girl with an evil spirit Matt. 15:21-28; Mark 7:24-30

22. He healed a deaf man Mark 7:31-35

23. He fed 4,000 people Matt. 15:29-39; Mark 8:1-10

24. He healed a blind man at Bethsaida Mark 8:22-25

25. He healed a man who had been born blind John 9:1-7

26. He healed a boy with an evil spirit Matt. 17:18; Mark 9:25; Luke 9:42

27. Catching a fish with a coin in its mouth Matt. 17:24-27

28. He healed a blind man with an evil spirit Matt. 12:22; Luke 11:14

29. He healed a woman with an 18-year illness Luke 13:10-13

30. He healed a man with a bad disease Luke 14:1-4

31. He healed 10 men with leprosy Luke 17:11-19

32. He raised Lazarus from the dead John 11:1-44

33. He healed a blind man near Jericho Luke 18:35-43

34. He healed another blind man Mark 10:46-52

35. He caused a fig tree to dry up Matt. 21:19; Mark 11:12-21

36. He healed a cut ear Luke 22:49-51

37. He was resurrected from the dead Matt. 28; Mark 16; Luke 24; John 20-21

38. He caused many fish to be caught again John 21:4-6

The apostle John wrote, “Jesus did many other miraculous signs in the

presence of his disciples, which are not recorded in this book. But these

are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God,

and that by believing you may have life in his name.” (John 20:30-31)

Russ Whitten is a local minister, writer and musician. His band, The Bonhoeffers, play every week at The Village Door. His book Have You Ever Wondered? is available on Amazon.com.