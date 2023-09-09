Stake President Kimball presides over bi-annual conference for Latter-day Saints

The Destin Log

On Aug. 20 at the Destin-Ft. Walton Beach Convention Center the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their bi-annual conference for the Fort Walton Beach Florida Stake. This conference was the 8-month mark for newly appointed Stake President, Destin local, Spencer Kimball who was called to preside last January.

Kimball is an executive coach, who spends the majority of his professional life motivating people from all over the world to improve their lives in a balanced way. He has been applying his professional and personal development skills on a more local level as the newly appointed Stake President for the Fort Walton Beach Florida Stake.

Kimball will preside for the next decade over 3,500 church members comprising 10 congregations and five different church meeting houses. Assisting him will be Counselors President Thomas Wilson and President Brooke Hansen. (Appointments to serve in specific positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints come through inspiration and by appointment from church leadership, not from profession, promotion, or campaigning.)

Raised primarily in Cedartown, Georgia, Kimball spent his early teen years in Sweden where his father served as Mission President for the missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He returned to Sweden at the age of 19 to serve as a full-time missionary, spending two years serving his church and his Savior Jesus Christ seven days a week.

After returning from missionary service, Kimball attended Southern Virginia University where he was selected as an All-American in basketball, graduated with a degree in legal studies, and most importantly met his wife, Nancy.

Kimball has a deep well of experience and talent in leadership and negotiation that he has used to build businesses in real estate, transportation, and executive coaching.

In 2017, Kimball attended a leadership seminar in California hosted by former New England Patriots defensive end, Setema Gali. The event proved to be transformative and put him on his current path to building the company with Gali in Destin.

"I sat there in that room watching what he was doing, and the voice told me, ‘You need to be doing this and you need to be doing it with him,’" he said.

Kimball faces his new role head-on, aiming to reframe faith in Jesus Christ in a time of general decline in religious belief.

"My goal is to shift the culture from obligation to active engagement. From people coming because they’re ‘supposed to’ to people coming because they want to. I want to create an environment where church is attended because people love the Lord and because coming helps them to be happy," he said.

Kimball’s love of family is evident in his dedication to his wife Nancy and their three children, Will (the calming influence), Anna (the sunshine), and Macie (the family CEO.)

As he undertakes his new role, Kimball appreciates the groundwork laid by Dr. Michael Roberts, his predecessor as Stake President who served for the previous nine years of which Kimball served as his counselor for four years. Kimball recognizes and thanks Dr. Roberts for the sacrifices made during his time in office and for the personal friendship and brotherhood they have created.

Kimball looks to an optimistic future for the Fort Walton Beach Stake, acknowledging the gifted and spiritually driven community.

"There is so much goodness in the hearts of the people here. Honestly, it can be intimidating because I look around and see so many people, I look up to who I think could do a better job in this calling than me. My hope is simply that when my tenure is over, people can say they felt closer to Christ," he said.