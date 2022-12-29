FAMILY

Noon Year's Eve, just for kids at LuLu's Destin

The Destin Log

Mark your calendars for LuLu’s 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Noon Year’s Eve, just for kids, will be at LuLu’s Destin on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a special huge beach ball drop at noon to ring in the new year on the sandy beach.

It’s a special celebration just for kids with non-stop, free kid-friendly fun for the whole family. There will be excitement around every corner as LuLu’s celebrates and rings in the New Year. There will be arts & crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, and more. Kids can have their fun by counting down to Noon with kid-safe “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop.

Children get a chance to decorate the balls that will be used in the ball drop at LuLu's.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin/ or call 850-710-5858.