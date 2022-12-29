FAMILY
Noon Year's Eve, just for kids at LuLu's Destin
The Destin Log
Mark your calendars for LuLu’s 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s a special celebration just for kids with non-stop, free kid-friendly fun for the whole family. There will be excitement around every corner as LuLu’s celebrates and rings in the New Year. There will be arts & crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, and more. Kids can have their fun by counting down to Noon with kid-safe “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop.
LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin/ or call 850-710-5858.