Noon Year's Eve, just for kids at LuLu's Destin

The Destin Log

Mark your calendars for LuLu’s 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a special celebration just for kids with non-stop, free kid-friendly fun for the whole family. There will be excitement around every corner as LuLu’s celebrates and rings in the New Year. There will be arts & crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, and more. Kids can have their fun by counting down to Noon with kid-safe “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin/ or call 850-710-5858.