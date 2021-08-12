DES Lunch Menu Aug. 16-20

Special to Gannett

The menu for Aug. 16-20 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Aug. 16: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed peas, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Aug. 17: Beef or chicken cheese burrito, black beans, assorted canned fruit and choice of milk

• Aug. 18: Hot dog on a bun, cole slaw, steamed mixed vegetables, diced pears and choice of milk

• Aug. 19: Popcorn chicken bowl w/fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Aug. 20: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli with margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk