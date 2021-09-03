DES Lunch Menu Sept. 6-10

The Destin Log

The menu for Sept. 6-10 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 6: Happy Labor Day. No school.

• Sept. 7: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, diced pears and choice of milk

• Sept. 8: Lasagna roll up, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli w/margarine, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Sept. 9: Sloppy Joe on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted fresh vegetables, canned fruit and choice of milk

• Sept. 10: Cheese pizza, steamed green beans, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted canned fruit and choice of milk