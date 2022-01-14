DES Lunch Menu Jan. 17 - 21

The Destin Log

The menu for Jan. 17 - 21 at Destin Elementary includes:

Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day! No School

Jan. 18: Cheese quesadilla w/salsa, black beans w/salsa, applesauce cup and choice of milk

Jan. 19: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables, assorted fruit and choice of milk

Jan. 20: Salisbury steak w/ gravy and bread, steamed carrots, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk

Jan. 21: Cheese pizza, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk