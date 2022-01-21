DES Lunch Menu Jan. 24 - 28

The menu for Jan. 24 - 28 at Destin Elementary includes:

Jan. 24: Grilled hot dog on a bun, sweet potatoes with brown sugar, diced peaches and choice of milk

Jan. 25: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, diced pears and choice of milk

Jan 26: Lasagna roll-up, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce cup and choice of milk

Jan. 27: Sloppy Joe on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted fruit and choice of milk

Jan. 28: Cheese pizza,steamed green beans, assorted fruit and choice of milk