Fish Fry Friday is back for Knights of Columbus on the Emerald Coast

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2023 Fish Fry Fridays” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach.

The Fish Fry Fridays will take place on Jan. 13 and 27, and Feb. 10 and 24. This will be a Southern Fish Fry, complete with “all the fixings.” Cost is $13, $6 for children 6-12.

For additional information or to make a contribution, contact Tim Kersanac, 850-598-5655 (jtkersanac@ft.newyorklife.com) or John Colletta, 850-543-9488 (johncolletta@msn.com)

The Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council #11893 was established in 1996. The Annual Charity Golf Tournament, the Big Green Egg Raffle, Fish Fries and the Mardi Gras Party coupled with other fundraising events allowed the Emerald Coast Council #11893 to average contributing more than $120,000 from 2018-2021. They support local area charities such as Okaloosa and Walton County Special Olympics, Children’s Advocacy Center, AMI Kids, Catholic Charities and others. The council draws its membership from Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin and Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach.

The Knights of Columbus are Catholic men building a bridge back to faith. Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years of age or older. For information on joining the Knights of Columbus, contact local Grand Knight Tom Voelkel at 337-288-6145 or tigerfantom2011@gmail.com.