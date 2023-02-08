FOOD

5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival is March 5 at Destin Commons

The Destin Log

The 5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival is set from noon to 3 p.m. on March 5 at Destin Commons.  

The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists on the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town.  

There are three categories each local restaurant can win in total: Judge’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award, and Kid’s Choice Award.  

Attendees are invited to taste each delicious sample from the vendors and cast their vote – all the while supporting a charitable cause. 

VIC (Very Important Cheese) tickets are $45 each and includes an armband for unlimited food samples, one beverage ticket, and a T-shirt. 

Adult general admission tickets are $25 and includes an armband for unlimited food samples. 

Children general admission tickets are $15 and includes an armband for unlimited food samples for kids ages 5-16 years old. 

All proceeds from the event benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

To compete, volunteer, and sponsor, please contact hello@francesroy.com. 