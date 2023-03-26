4th annual Shrimp & Grits Festival raises $50,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

The Destin Log

The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer was a huge success. The event raised a record-breaking $50,000 and welcomed more than 1,500 attendees in support of all local club kids. "We are truly blessed to live in a community that continuously comes together to support the next generation and invest in the youth of our region. We must continue to seek out opportunities to speak light into the next generation and provide them with the tools to be successful in today's society. Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast through charitable events allows us to serve the next generation through their programs and mentorship and we are very honored and humbled to help support their mission," said Tyler Jarvis cofounder/operating partner, Bald & the Beard Restaurant Group.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a local non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. "Our fourth annual Shrimp & Grits Festival was a huge success. We are extremely thankful to Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, all of our sponsors, cook teams, and all that attended for making this year's event better than ever. Every cent raised through this event will make an impact on the over 5,000 youth we serve on an annual basis. Our team is already working on next year’s event, we look forward to an amazing fifth year," said Shervin Rassa, chief executive officer, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.