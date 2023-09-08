FOOD

12th Annual Smoke on the Coast Festival returns to Destin Commons

The Destin Log
Smoke on the Coast is set for Sept. 30 at Destin Commons.

The 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast Festival at Destin Commons, in support of 12 charities, is making a triumphant return on Sept. 30. 

The festivities will be from 3-6 p.m. with live musical performance by the local band, Duchess. 

Barbecue will take center stage at the 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast on Sept. 30 at Destin Commons.

Smoke on the Coast is open to the public. Barbecue enthusiasts can purchase tasting tickets for $1 per sample and subsequently cast their votes for the coveted “People’s Choice” award.  

At the heart of this event lies a strong commitment to non-profit organizations and local charities. Each non-profit entity collaborates with a local restaurant or group to vie for prizes totaling over $72,500 and the coveted "Best BBQ" title. As guests indulge in the delectable offerings of the afternoon, they'll also have the opportunity to learn about the missions of these non-profit organizations. 

Patrons at the 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast will get a chance to vote on the best barbecue. The event is set for Sept. 30 at Destin Commons.

The dynamic charity pairings for this year's barbecue competition are as follows: 

  • The Implant Truth Survivors Committee partnered with A Cup of Cajun 
  • Gulf Coast Council Boy Scouts partnered with Smok'n Scouts Barbeque Crew 
  • Niceville/Valparaiso Rotary partnered with LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant & Oyster Bar 
  • Heritage Museum of NW FL partnered with Pallet Bar & Grill 
  • Emerald Coast Science Center partnered with Bow Tie BBQ & Catering 
  • The Arc of the Emerald Coast partnered with Sealey Sauce Company 
  • Dog-Harmony partnered with the School of Mitchell - Gulf Coast 
  • Habitat for Humanity partnered with Habitat Construction Crew 
  • Children in Crisis partnered with B&C Fire Safety 
  • The Boys & Girls Clubs  
  • United for a Good Cause, Inc. partnered with Conexion Media Group 
  • Sons of Amvets  
The 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast is Sept. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Destin Commons.

From 3-6 p.m. the stage comes alive with the music from The Duchess Band, while attendees continue to enjoy complimentary face painting and a photo booth. 

For more information about Destin Commons and Smoke on the Coast 2023, visit https://destincommons.com/, follow at @thedestincommons, and find the Facebook event for the 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast here: https://bit.ly/SmokeontheCoast2023.  