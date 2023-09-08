12th Annual Smoke on the Coast Festival returns to Destin Commons

The Destin Log

The 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast Festival at Destin Commons, in support of 12 charities, is making a triumphant return on Sept. 30.

The festivities will be from 3-6 p.m. with live musical performance by the local band, Duchess.

Smoke on the Coast is open to the public. Barbecue enthusiasts can purchase tasting tickets for $1 per sample and subsequently cast their votes for the coveted “People’s Choice” award.

At the heart of this event lies a strong commitment to non-profit organizations and local charities. Each non-profit entity collaborates with a local restaurant or group to vie for prizes totaling over $72,500 and the coveted "Best BBQ" title. As guests indulge in the delectable offerings of the afternoon, they'll also have the opportunity to learn about the missions of these non-profit organizations.

The dynamic charity pairings for this year's barbecue competition are as follows:

The Implant Truth Survivors Committee partnered with A Cup of Cajun

Gulf Coast Council Boy Scouts partnered with Smok'n Scouts Barbeque Crew

Niceville/Valparaiso Rotary partnered with LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Heritage Museum of NW FL partnered with Pallet Bar & Grill

Emerald Coast Science Center partnered with Bow Tie BBQ & Catering

The Arc of the Emerald Coast partnered with Sealey Sauce Company

Dog-Harmony partnered with the School of Mitchell - Gulf Coast

Habitat for Humanity partnered with Habitat Construction Crew

Children in Crisis partnered with B&C Fire Safety

The Boys & Girls Clubs

United for a Good Cause, Inc. partnered with Conexion Media Group

Sons of Amvets

From 3-6 p.m. the stage comes alive with the music from The Duchess Band, while attendees continue to enjoy complimentary face painting and a photo booth.

For more information about Destin Commons and Smoke on the Coast 2023, visit https://destincommons.com/, follow at @thedestincommons, and find the Facebook event for the 12th Annual Smoke on the Coast here: https://bit.ly/SmokeontheCoast2023.