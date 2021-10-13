Learn about invasive species in free virtual workshop

Special to Gannett

UF/IFAS Extension horticulture agents in the Northwest Florida counties developed the “Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE!” series to address topics related to home landscaping. The next session will invite experts from the Panhandle and Gainesville to offer invasive species-related tips live on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern/noon Central. The video streams concurrently on both Zoom and the “Gardening in the Panhandle” Facebook page, and questions are answered on both platforms. Zoom participants can submit questions in advance when they register, at tinyurl.com/uaame3tv. The upcoming expert panel features Stephen Enloe, associate professor at the UF/IFAS Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants; Pat Williams, UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County director; Sheila Dunning, UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa County commercial horticulture agent; and Ray Bodrey, UF/IFAS Extension Gulf County director.

The series began last year as more people turned to gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual programming increased in popularity. The 2021 series has already included discussions on weeds, spring vegetable gardening, lawn care, culinary herbs, ornamental and turf diseases, beneficial insects, an open Q&A and beginning beekeeping. After each session, recordings are closed captioned and uploaded to a YouTube playlist (tinyurl.com/GardeningLive). Previous recordings can be viewed there now.

Coming up in the last presentations of the year are discussions on houseplants (Nov. 4) and selecting and maintaining trees (Dec. 9). More details can be found at tinyurl.com/y5r34fa4.