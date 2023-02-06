For the Love of Dogs Super Bowl social on Feb. 11

The Destin Log

Grab your pup and join Dog-Harmony for Love & Football: A Dog Promenade from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Grand Grand Boulevard at Sandestin to celebrate Super Bowl LVII and Valentine’s Day.

Fur parents are encouraged to dress their four-legged best friends in the uniform of their favorite football team or in a Valentine's Day themed costume.

A $15 donation provides participants entry into a canine costume contest and professional digital portraits of the doggie celebrities sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Prizes will be awarded in two weight categories for Best Dressed, Most Creative, and Most Enthusiastic canine contestants.

JC’s Gourmet will offer its delectable smoked Somethin’ Snappy, Poppin’ Pimento cheese, and candied Jommin’ Jalapeños appetizers, as well as beer and wine, in exchange for donations to Dog-Harmony.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Love & Football, please contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Proceeds from the event benefit Dog-Harmony, a non-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to reducing the shelter dog population through community education. This event, open to the public, is presented as part of the Coastal Culture Series made possible by the Grand Boulevard Arts & Entertainment Program.