Dog-Harmony sets 8th annual Doggie EGGstravaganza on April 6

The Destin Log

The 8th Annual Doggie EGGstravaganza, a hoppin’ social where dogs hunt for eggs filled with yummy treats, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 6 at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

Nearly 800 eggs will be hidden at Grand Park to sniff out. Bunny ears, chick outfits and dainty Easter dresses are encouraged. A $15 donation per dog provides each participant with a basket for the canine egg hunt and access to professional photos sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

For humans, there will be libations, a silent auction, and a chance drawing. JC’s Gourmet will be serving its delectable smoked Somethin' Snappy and Poppin' Pimento cheese appetizers.

Proceeds from the event benefit Dog-Harmony, a nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to reducing the shelter dog population through humane education. This event is presented as part of the Coastal Culture Series made possible by the Grand Boulevard Arts & Entertainment Program.

About Dog-Harmony

Dog-Harmony is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Miramar Beach that helps dogs rescue people. Founded by Nancy Bown, a Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed (CPDT-KA) in 2015, Dog-Harmony works to build positive relationships between canines and humans, preventing dogs from becoming homeless in the first place. Programs include therapy dog programs and fun classes for children to learn responsible pet care, compassion and bite prevention. Programs are made possible through grants and donations.