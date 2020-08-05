Henderson Park Inn makes 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best

Staff Writer

Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN – Henderson Park Inn recently announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Top Hotels in the U.S. ranking 23 out of 25. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners exemplify travelers’ ultimate favorite, top one percent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

As an adults-only, all-inclusive boutique hotel, Henderson Park Inn remains a hidden gem tucked away along the shores of the Emerald Coast perfect for an intimate escape.

“We’re so honored to have received this award,” said Shannon Howell, general manager of Henderson Park Inn. “Our staff has put in so much effort to provide our guests with exemplary stays, and it’s wonderful to be recognized for that.”