Local artist paints shelter pets, offers artwork to new owner

Special to Gannett

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and local artist Debbie Boungiorne Gent wants people to behold how beautiful shelter animals are – especially the ones that keep getting overlooked as others get adopted.

Gent, who’s volunteered at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society for years, has started creating and sharing watercolor portraits of “longtimers.”

“I do the watercolors hoping that people will see the dogs the way I see them,” she said. “Hoping something different than just a regular photo would catch people’s eyes and make them want to come look.”

The art is created via Photoshop filters, techniques and brushes, based on photographs she takes in the dog play yard.

“I try to get them when they are having the best time, and something that shows their personality,” she said.

So far, every dog has been adopted except “Esme” and “Sugar.” She also features felines from the shelter’s free-roaming cathouse, including “Skittles,” who’s been there since May 2019.

Gent, owner of Dragonfly Graphics in Fort Walton Beach, offers adopters the art for free.