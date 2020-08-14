New Crestview firefighters earn badges and shields

Brian Hughes Public Information Officer | City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — For new employees in many organizations, the probationary employment period is jokingly called a “trial by fire.” For three new Crestview Fire Department firefighters, the euphemism hit closer to home during their first year with the department.

But for Alex Cohen, Corie Dickey and Tristan Lau, the hard work of learning the operational procedures, equipment technicalities and culture of their new job — not to mention the names of their new colleagues — paid off earlier this month when Fire Chief Tony Holland presented them with their hard-earned badges and fire helmet shields.

“This was their rite of passage to the next step of their fire service careers,” said Senior Capt. Corey Winkler. “Their probationary period of one year was no easy task, as the firefighters were rigorously tested and evaluated by their peers and supervisors, ensuring that they can efficiently perform the job functions required to effectively serve the community in their role as a fire service professional."

New firefighters are evaluated by criteria listed in a “task book” manual that lists the skills that they’re required to complete. For their new assignments, Cohen was posted to B Shift at Crestview Fire Station 3 on Brookmeade Drive; Dickey is on A Shift at Station 2 on P.J. Adams Parkway; and Lau was assigned to A Shift at Station 1 on Woodruff Avenue.