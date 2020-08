Special to Gannett

NAVARRE — New Life Deliverance Temple Church in Navarre will hold a free Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, Sept. 12 to distribute 5,000 pounds of food to those in need in the community.

The drive-thru food distribution will start at 10 a.m. at 2105 Panhandle Trail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Panhandle Trail, in the parking lot.

Distribution will continue until supplies are out.