DeFuniak Springs Scouts donate unsold camp cards

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS – Scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 525, Scouts BSA Troop 25 and Cub Scout Pack 25 delivered camp cards to local first responders and hospital workers to show appreciation for their hard work during these unprecedented times.

Scouts delivered camp cards to Healthmark Regional Medical Center, Office of the City Marshal, City of DeFuniak Springs, City of DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue, Walton County Emergency Management and Walton County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers.

Scouts in the Gulf Coast Council of the Boy Scouts of America sell camp cards during the spring to earn money for their summer camps. This year’s fundraising was cut short due to COVID-19. This left the council with unsold camp cards and the decision was made to distribute them to local first responders and hospital employees who have been on the front line of this pandemic working day and night to help combat it.

The camp cards have local businesses in Okaloosa and Walton counties who have agreed to give a discount to the bearer of the card in exchange for them supporting the scouts.

The scouts earn money from the sales to attend summer camp held at Spanish Trail Scout Reservation in DeFuniak Springs, which has been in operation since 1961. STSR has over 1,400 acres and is one of the largest camps in the southeast. It offers a full range of facilities including a 40-acre lake for swimming, canoeing, and fishing; a dining hall; and numerous places to camp.

Many of the volunteers today enjoy bringing their scouts back to the camp where they grew up and learned so much.