Market Shops to host August OneBlood Drive

Special to Gannett

The Market Shops in Miramar Beach will host the OneBlood Big Red Bus for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. The drive comes on the cusp of two successful blood drives held at The Market Shops in July, which garnered 40 pints of blood.

All donors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test in addition to the regularly administered wellness checkup consisting of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including cholesterol screening. Those planning to donate can schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #37126.

The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the

virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org.

Donors will also receive a $10 FandangoNOW voucher along with exclusive discounts from The Market Shops merchants including a free mini iced cinnamon biscuit from Maple Street Biscuit Company, a kid’s scoop of ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s, 10 percent off a purchase at Clean Juice, 10 percent off a purchase at Jon Smith Subs, and 25 percent off a purchase at Pizza by the Sea.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood. Generally healthy people ages 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid photo ID can donate blood.