Judy-ann Zoghby names Learning Commons at Northwest Florida State College

NICEVILLE — With a generous pledge of $500,000, Judy-ann Zoghby has established the Zoghby Learning Commons at Northwest Florida State College.

Zoghby began visiting the Emerald Coast with her late husband, Guy, in 1980. In the 1990s, they decided to make the Emerald Coast their permanent home when Guy retired. Ms. Zoghby is an avid supporter of the College’s Mattie Kelly Arts Center programs, with a special passion for the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and has participated in a wide variety of continuing education classes since 2001. In addition to her support of the arts, she generously supports the College’s First Generation Scholarship program providing aid to need-based students whose parents do not possess a bachelor’s degree.

The Learning Commons seeks to create a student-centered hub for academic success on the first floor of the Learning Resources Center. Designed as a modernized space, the Learning Commons encourages both independent and collaborative study in the form of two distinct areas: the Collaborative Zone and Independent Study Zone.

The Collaborative Zone will take up most of the first floor, encouraging student learning through interaction with faculty, tutors and peers. The Independent Study Zones will be comprised of two dedicated areas for independent study that will include a computer lab and leisure area with lounge seating where students can easily plug in their devices and work independently.

An initial investment of $250,000 from Zoghby will be used to initiate the construction and implementation of the project. To secure the future of the Learning Commons, Zoghby has pledged a second investment of $250,000 as an endowment to provide continuing support for improvements for years to come. In grateful acknowledgement of her commitment at this level and in celebration of her perpetual investment, the space will be named the “Zoghby Learning Commons.”

“Ms. Zoghby’s past support and continued commitment to NWFSC are exemplary,” said Northwest Florida State College President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “Her generosity enables us to boldly move forward toward centralizing academic support services in an effort to better serve our students.”