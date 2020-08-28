Alaqua Animal Refuge to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy 2 debuting Aug. 31

Pam Griffin

The Destin Log

FREEPORT — Alaqua Animal Refuge will be featured on “Tails of Joy 2,” premiering at 10 a.m. Monday on the Hallmark Channel.

“Tails of Joy 2” follows the journey of shelter animals in desperate need of a second chance. ​​​​​​

The special begins in rural Opelousas, Louisiana, where St. Landry's Parish Animal Shelter takes in more than 5,000 abandoned dogs and cats each year. Hallmark Channel and Bissell Pet Foundation joined forces with animal rescue organizations from Florida, California and Michigan to clear the shelter of over 200 animals that were facing euthanasia.

The show takes you on the journey of each animal slowly beginning to flourish with the goal of placing them in loving forever homes.

Hosted by Larissa Wohl, featuring Cathy Bissell of Bissell Pet Foundation, “Tails of Joy 2” features rescue efforts from Alaqua Animal Refuge in Florida, Paw Works in California, Detroit Dog Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, Humane Society of West Michigan, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, SPCA of Southwest Michigan, and The Muskegon Humane Society & Animal Rescue in Michigan.

“We wanted to help animals in areas of the country where the shelters are filled to capacity, and bring them to areas where people are looking to adopt or foster, said Kristi Foley, producer for Hallmark Channel’s “Tails of Joy 2” in a press release. There were so many amazing animals, and we follow their stories from the shelter to their forever homes. In times like these, our pets can be such a comfort, and we hope this special will inspire everyone to adopt their next pet.”

“It was a such a pleasure to work with the Hallmark Channel and Bissell Pet Foundation,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood in a press release. “It was a massive rescue and transport effort that took a lot of agencies dedicated to giving animals a better life. I think viewers will enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of an animal shelter, from the actual rescue to transportation to rehabilitation to placing an animal in their new home. I’m excited to watch it myself!”