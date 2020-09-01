RealJoy's growth recognized for third year in a row by Inc. 5,000

For the third year in a row, RealJoy Vacations, based in Destin, has made the Inc. 5,000 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This is near impossible to make this list twice, much less three times," said Ryan Olin, chief operating officer for RealJoy.

Olin explained that if your company grows 40 percent bigger one year, it's hard to grow another 40 percent the next.

"But in the last three years we went from 275 properties that we manage, short term condos and homes, to 900 condos and homes," Olin said

"We have been blessed with great organic growth," he said such as word of mouth and owners chatting about them on Facebook.

Not only have they've grown in properties but in employees as well.

"We have gone from 25 employees to well over a 100 employees," Olin said.

RealJoy Vacations has properties from Okaloosa Island to Panama City Beach with the biggest chunk in Destin, with about 400 properties.

They have a little more than 100 properties on 30A in South Walton, and around 200 on Panama City Beach.

In 2009 Michael and Elyse Berg started the faith-based company with about 10 to 15 units.

"The first two years it was very small," Olin said.

The Bergs survived by doing the booking, cleaning and maintenance on the handful of units themselves.

"They were doing everything in the units," Olin said. "It started catching traction and slowly growing and then recently we've really just kind of taken off."

What sets RealJoy apart are their core values, Olin said.

"It all boils down to three things: cash, care and communication," Olin said.

RealJoy is now one of the biggest Airbnb providers in the United States, Olin said.

"We're one of the only companies around this area that markets on Airbnb and booking.com and Priceline," he said, noting that helps to draw more cash income for their owners.

When it comes to care and communication, Olin said their staff is "extremely quick" to respond to emails and phone calls, noting they respond to all emails within an hour.

Afterall the name RealJoy was birthed out of the Berg's wanting to bring joy to everyone they came in contact with from the owner to the guest.

RealJoy Vacations office is located on Airport Road in Destin or they can be reached at RealJoy.com.