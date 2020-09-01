Okaloosa County ACT/SAT Workshop

Special to Gannett

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the Oct. 10, 17, 24, and 25 ACT and Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 SAT will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19, 20. 27 and Oct. 4 in Gulf Breeze. Registrations must be postmarked by Sept. 10.

All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.