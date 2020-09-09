MKAF Festival of the Arts is ready to roll Oct. 24-25, with precautions

It seems with every event for 2020, due to the pandemic, the words "social distance" is in the mix.

And the 25th annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Festival of the Arts is no different.

"We're excited to be able to have the festival for the artists," said Deb Nissley, MKAF festival producer, noting that last year's event was rained out.

More (2018):Artists converge for MKAF Festival of the Arts in Destin

This year's festival is set for Oct. 24-25 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin with 64 artists participating.

However, due to the pandemic, festival organizers are taking precautions.

"All tents will be 10-feet a part," Nissley said, to help with the social distancing.

For the festivalgoer at the outdoor event, MKAF is asking the following:

Maintain 6-feet distance between your group and other attendees

If in line for food, stay 6-feet behind the next person inline

Wash your hands frequently; you may also want to bring hand sanitizer

The playground is closed for now

Wear a mask if you so choose

Artists from across the United States will display their artwork at the two-day event in the form of oil, watercolor, acrylic, and glass paintings; photography, sculpture, pottery, wood, paper, fiber, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry designs and more in order to compete for $10,000 in cash prizes in 27 award categories.

More:25 ways to celebrate ‘Art for Life’ for MKAF’s silver anniversary

There will also be a "Best in Show" and "People's Choice Award," which is selected by those in attendance. The festival also features a Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases select artwork of more than 60 community adult and student artists.

The festival is not just a celebration of art, but of music, food and fun for the family with craft activities for the children. There will also be souvenir posters and T-shirts for purchase that will show-off this year's poster contest winner Estelle Grengs artwork entitled "Sailor's Delight."

Admission for the festival is $5 per person, which helps to fund the foundation's annual cultural outreach activities and programs. Children 12 and under are free. Plus all MKAF members are admitted free as a benefit for their annual investments.