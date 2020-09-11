For Mission Love Seeds, their work goes on

Pam Griffin

Groups and individuals in Destin, home base of Mission Love Seeds, make monetary and item donations on a regular basis — and especially at Christmas time. With more than 10 villages and thousands of children, MLS can't do it alone and these donors are a very important part of the team.

MLS always provides a meal on Christmas Day for children living in poverty in the Philippines.This year, most families have not been able to work since March, and parents are struggling to feed their kids even one meal a day. So this meal will be even more important than in the past.

Mission is also known for its work in the United States at places that have been hit by hurricanes and tornadoes. And in the Destin area, they help year round with people who are in need. But Mission first began in 2004 to help the children in villages in the Philippines. And they have never been forgotten.

Barbi Carroll, founder/president of MLS, has already started packing boxes to ship. The deadline for shipping is Sept. 26 to ensure that foods for the feeding will arrive in time. Everything has to be repacked and ready to go before that date.

"Thank you to everyone who dropped off peanut butter, spaghetti, macaroni, oatmeal and other non-perishables items," said Carroll. "All the noodles have to be repacked in 2.5 gallon zip lock bags to save room in shipping boxes."

If you would like to help this year, bring nonperishable food items to 55 Country Club Drive E. in Destin. Monetary donations will be appreciated to help with shipping costs and other purchases that are made in the Philippines for the dinner. Please send check to Barbi Carroll, 55 Country Club Drive E., Destin 32541 or visit the website missionloveseeds.org to donate using PayPal or credit card. If you don't have time to shop, Carroll will be happy to shop for you.

For more information, message Carroll on Facebook, visit Mission Love Seeds Charity, email missionloveseeds@cox.net or call 850-865-1055.

Remember, no donation is too small. Many small donations can add up to many big smiles on the children's faces.