Destin parks suffer beach erosion, structural damage and more from Hurricane Sally

After Hurricane Sally parked itself just offshore for almost two days dumping torrential rains with tropical storm winds, it did a number on the parks, piers and beaches in the Destin area.

But the city of Destin has been diligent in getting things up and going.

"The damage assessments of all our city operated parks are nearing completion," said Catherine Card, the city's Public Information Manager in an email Friday.

As a matter of fact, the city staff was scheduled to return to pre-hurricane operations on Monday, Sept. 21.

The newly anticipated park, Capt. Leonard Destin Park on Calhoun Avenue, is still closed, "due to erosion damage and repairs will need to be made along the beach access area," Card said.

More:April 2020: Capt. Leonard Destin Park to be ‘jewel’ of parks

Other parks that are still closed include Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue due to erosion damage; Mattie Kelly Pier, due structural damage; and Main Street Pier, pending structural inspection.

Related:2018 - ‘No Wake Zone’ established in Joe’s Bayou

Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp which was almost totally underwater after the hurricane, is back open with ramps 2, 3 and 5 operational. There is some structural damage to the other ramps.

Morgan Sports Center is back open with limited activity. The walking path and children's park is open. And weather permitting this week, the adult softball leagues will resume play.

More:Coed softball back on the ball field at Morgan Sports Center

As for the Dalton Threadgill Little League Park, Card said Friday that staff would be working through the weekend to have the fields ready for play on Monday.

The Destin Dog Park is open as well as The Shore at Crystal Beach Park.

The park at Kell-Aire South is open, with a few trees down.

The following trails in the Crystal Beach area are open: Barracuda Trail, Crystal Beach Trail, Pompano Trail, Shirah Trail and Tarpon Trail. The O'Steen Trail, Calhoun Trail and Silver Shells Trail are also open.

As for the status of the Destin Cemetery on Stalhman Avenue, Card said it is open.

"The fencing will need to be replaced in some areas," Card said. However, the staff has been busy cleaning up debris and removing limbs from the cemetery.