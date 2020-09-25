Coast Guard rescues father, son near Destin

Special to Gannett

The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday afternoon near Destin, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

Chris Best, 52, and his 4-year-old son were recovered and returned to shore with no reported injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 3 p.m. of a disabled personal watercraft being swept offshore by currents with two people in the water, about two miles offshore, the release said.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile diverted an Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot response boat to the area. The Destin crew was able to locate and recover both father and son, and safely transported them back to the station, the Coast Guard said.