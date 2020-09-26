Fort Walton Beach homeless shelter completes second phase of expansion

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Community Solutions board of directors, along with the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce and Bridgeway Center, have announced the completion of Phase Two at One Hopeful Place.

Everyone is invited to a special ribbon cutting for this transformational project at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

One Hopeful Place opened in May 2016 as a men’s 20-bed shelter. For the past four years hundreds of individuals who are in the process of turning their lives around have utilized the amenities of the One Hopeful Place complex, including: hot meals, shower and laundry facilities, referral services and the Hollingsworth Health Clinic.

More:PHOTOS: One Hopeful Place medical clinic

The Oct. 6 celebration highlights the completion of Phase Two, which increases the bed capacity to 50 and includes an industrial kitchen. The Phase Two building will also serve as the designated cold night shelter location for the Fort Walton Beach area.

The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber Ambassadors will host the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. It will be followed by updates from Mitch Mongell, chair of Board/Community Solutions; Nathan Monk, executive director One Hopeful Place and Bonnie Barlow, chief executive officer, Bridgeway Center.

Future plans for One Hopeful Place's ‘One stop’ Resource administration building and Women’s Shelter will also be addressed.