Walton County tax collector receives Legacy Award

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County Tax Collector, Rhonda Skipper was recently presented with the 2020 Excellence in Finance Operations Legacy Award by the Florida Tax Collector’s Association. The award recognizes offices that have achieved innovation, customer focus, a well-managed budget and clean audit in the finance operations of the office.

"Receiving this award is an amazing honor and a testament to our Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Thomas and his finance team," said Skipper. “We have a fantastic finance team that works diligently to ensure we are innovating in our daily work processes to reduce redundancy and ensure accuracy. They ensure every penny is accounted for and accounts are balanced daily."

This is the 10th straight Legacy Award the Walton County Tax Collector's office has received. The Legacy Award is one of the highest achievements the Florida Tax Collector’s Association can award a local Tax Collector.

“Achieving this perfect audit is a reflection of Rhonda Skipper's exemplary performance day in and day out. Maintaining focus on the details to achieve perfection is not easy,” said Anne Gannon, president of the Florida Tax Collectors Association. “The residents of Walton County can have confidence in her ability to provide exemplary service.”

A five-person judging panel made up of government financial executives from throughout Florida reviewed the Tax Collector’s processes as related to the four areas of competency. The review included methods utilized by Skipper to deliver customer service to the people she serves and consideration of the technological innovations she has developed and put into place.

Recently Skipper received a huge designation from tax collectors throughout Florida and was sworn in as the first vice president of the Florida Tax Collectors Association. This is a tremendous milestone and designation the citizens of Walton County can be proud of.