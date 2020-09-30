City of Destin to host special meeting on undergrounding utilities

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — A special meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Destin City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. The Destin City Council will receive a presentation from three professional engineering and project management firms that submitted a proposal to provide ongoing consulting, engineering, streetscape design resources and proficiency, and project management services for the undergrounding of utilities for the City of Destin.

The meeting may be conducted utilizing communications media technology (“CMT”) in accordance with Governor DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-69, City of Destin Resolutions 2020-05 and 2020-08. The CMT that may be utilized is GoToWebinar. One or more city councilmembers, the mayor, members of city staff, city contractors, and members of the public that wish to provide public input may appear virtually through GoToWebinar and a physical quorum of the City Council may not be present at the meeting location.

General subject matter to be discussed includes all business as indicated on the agenda published on the City of Destin’s website at www.cityofdestin.com/agendas and any other business that may come before the Council.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, any interested person may attend the meeting at this physical location; however, seating may be limited and is available on a first come, first serve basis. Due to public health concerns, and because space may be limited inside the City Council chamber room, individuals wishing to attend or participate in the meetings are advised to have an alternate means of watching or participating in the public meeting, such as a laptop, cellular phone, or other device. The public may use GoToWebinar to virtually attend the meeting. You may register to receive link at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1277320659955495692.

To listen via phone the public may dial 562-247-8422 and PIN is: 337-383-202 (listen only mode). The public will be asked during the public comment sections of the agenda and during each public hearing whether any individual wishes to make a public comment.