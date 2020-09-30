SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Rodeo kicks off with Kids Wagon Parade and Reel Local party

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

Kids and adults alike got in on the action Friday night to help kickoff the 72nd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

The 12th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade rolled down the docks along the harbor at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Reel Local Rodeo Kick-Off Party at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar.

More:Destin Fishing Rodeo getting ready in COVID conditions

"Our kickoff was amazing," said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo. 

Breaux "Ricky" Lehrmann won Best Overall in his wagon tagged Scrub-A-Dub-Dub. Awarding him his prize is Miss Destin Lauren Adams.

"We had lots of people for the party as well as for registering boats. I don't think Angela Kalthoff got out of her chair, we were so busy registering boats," Donaldson said, noting they easily registered another 30 boats Friday night.

More:A story for the ages: Westerfeld and Raim haul in 13 foot blue marlin on 23 foot Mako boat

"And folks are crazy for the new Rodeo shirt design. The merchandise trailer was hopping. Thanks to all our volunteers and of course AJ's, everyone had a great time," she said.

Angela Kalthoff, right, was busy Friday night registering captains and their boats for the Rodeo which begins Oct. 1.

The children had a good time getting dressed up to ride in their nautical themed wagons for the Wagon Boat Parade.

Winning the Best Overall award was Breaux "Ricky" Lehrmann and his wagon tagged Scrub-A-Dub-Dub.

Taking the Crowd Pleaser award was Avery Bazylak and Brooklyn for their Mermaid/Pirate wagon.

A good crowd showed up AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar Friday night for the Reel Local Rodeo Kick-Off Party.

The Best Themed wagon was the Mermaid with Kyla Webb.

Most Spirited went to Brinley Robertson and Saige aboard the Pirate Ship.

More:MISS DESTIN 2020: ’I’m not scared to touch a fish’

The Wagon Boat Parade was led by Miss Destin Lauren Adams with Cheryl Jones and Company providing the music along the way.

Miss Destin 2020 Lauren Adams leads out in the Kids Wagon Boat Parade on Destin harbor Friday night.

The month-long Rodeo begins Thursday with weigh ins daily on the docks behind AJ's from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout the month of October.