Rodeo kicks off with Kids Wagon Parade and Reel Local party

Kids and adults alike got in on the action Friday night to help kickoff the 72nd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

The 12th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade rolled down the docks along the harbor at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Reel Local Rodeo Kick-Off Party at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar.

"Our kickoff was amazing," said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

"We had lots of people for the party as well as for registering boats. I don't think Angela Kalthoff got out of her chair, we were so busy registering boats," Donaldson said, noting they easily registered another 30 boats Friday night.

"And folks are crazy for the new Rodeo shirt design. The merchandise trailer was hopping. Thanks to all our volunteers and of course AJ's, everyone had a great time," she said.

The children had a good time getting dressed up to ride in their nautical themed wagons for the Wagon Boat Parade.

Winning the Best Overall award was Breaux "Ricky" Lehrmann and his wagon tagged Scrub-A-Dub-Dub.

Taking the Crowd Pleaser award was Avery Bazylak and Brooklyn for their Mermaid/Pirate wagon.

The Best Themed wagon was the Mermaid with Kyla Webb.

Most Spirited went to Brinley Robertson and Saige aboard the Pirate Ship.

The Wagon Boat Parade was led by Miss Destin Lauren Adams with Cheryl Jones and Company providing the music along the way.

The month-long Rodeo begins Thursday with weigh ins daily on the docks behind AJ's from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout the month of October.