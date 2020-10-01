NWFSC awarded $413,836 grant from the Florida Department of Education

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — The Florida Department of Education announced that Northwest Florida State College has been awarded a $413,836 grant through the CARES Act Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Rapid Credentialing Program.

According to the Governor’s Office, these rapid credentialing programs are designed to increase all of Florida's state and technical college's capacity to enroll and graduate students in short term, in-demand, high wage occupation, workforce programs. This will provide Floridians the opportunity to complete programs in 20 weeks or less, aiding in accelerated recovery for residents and the economy.

More:Northwest Florida State College named a top online school

This grant, along with supplementary funds from the College, will be used to stand up new Commercial Vehicle Driving (CDL) and Engineer Technology programs and includes purchasing equipment such as trucks, trailers, hydraulics and mechanical drive learning systems. In conjunction with the new Commercial Vehicle Driving program, NWFSC will also establish an official Commercial Driver License (CDL) Testing site open to anyone wishing to obtain their CDL.

More:NW Florida State nursing program stays among state’s elite

Northwest Florida State College is proud to provide residents of Okaloosa and Walton counties with opportunities to achieve economic prosperity through expanded career education.

“Through this rapid credentialing grant, we will provide even more streamlined pathways to successful family sustaining-wage careers,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “I would like to reinforce my enthusiastic support for Governor DeSantis’ Get There Florida initiative to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce development and extend my sincere gratitude to Commissioner Corcoran and Chancellor Henry Mack for their transformational leadership over this effort.”

More:Bobcat among wildlife spotted roaming the NWFSC campus

For further information about the NWFSC Commercial Vehicle Driving program, interested individuals may contact Bill Allison, director of professional and workforce development, at 850-729-4995 or allisonb@nwfsc.edu.

For further information about the NWFSC Engineering Technology Support Specialist Program, contact Dr. Michael Erny, dean of Business, Technology and Engineering, at 850-729-6051 or ernym@nwfsc.edu.

Northwest Florida State College's mission is to improve lives by providing a high-quality, globally competitive education that is a catalyst for cultural, civic, and economic development throughout the region.