Blue Angels getting new specialty license plate

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA – Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1135 into law, approving the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s Blue Angels specialty license plate.

The plate features four blue and gold F/A-18s between the words “Florida” and “Home of the Blue Angels.”

The Department of Motor Vehicle’s process to establish a new specialty license plate requires the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to sell 3,000 vouchers. The voucher is redeemable for the plate once the sale requirement has been met and the plates are in production.

This is accomplished by pre‑sale of a voucher that indicates drivers will purchase the plate. Purchasing a voucher ensures the plate will go into production as quickly as possible.

The Escambia County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, is now offering online pre-deposits to collect all 3,000 commitments or more prior to the official release on Oct. 1.

The $30 vouchers are available to Floridians in all counties for presale exclusively through the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website. Please visit https://escambiataxcollector.com/voucher for more information and to make your purchase.

The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is offering numbered Commemorative Challenge Coins to the first 3,000 Floridians who purchase a voucher from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website. The 1.5-inch antique bronze coin showcases the Blue Angels crest on the front and the words, “I Helped Make History” on the back. This exclusive coin is a way to thank those who helped make the Blue Angels license plate a reality for the state of Florida.

To pre-order go online to https://escambiataxcollector.com/voucher or after Oct.16, visit any Florida tax collector’s office to purchase a voucher. If purchased through the Escambia County Tax Collector portal, Floridians will receive a receipt for payment by email. Shortly thereafter, they will receive a second email from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s office to secure additional details about their purchase and the intended recipient.

“Escambia County is blessed to be the home of the world-class National Naval Aviation Museum and National Flight Academy. We are proud to partner with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to promote this plate and honor all naval aviators on whose shoulders both institutions were built. The purchase of a Blue Angels specialty plate is an investment in our community and our children,” said Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.