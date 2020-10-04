Costa Enterprises McDonald’s gifts local educators free coffee and soft drinks

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — Costa Enterprises McDonald’s has delivered Teacher Appreciation Cards to 78 local schools in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington counties to show its gratitude for the area’s educators. This totaled 6,900 Teacher Appreciation Cards.

As a part of the Costa Cares mission, Costa Enterprises McDonald’s is committed to giving back to the various communities surrounding its stores. The Teacher Appreciation Cards were a small gesture to thank the teachers, faculty and staff members who are dedicated to serving their students day in and day out.

The Costa team has hand-delivered gift cards to all local high schools, middle schools and elementary schools surrounding its 24 stores.

“We wanted to create something to show how much we value these outstanding professionals, especially during these unprecedented times” said David Costa Sr., CEO of Costa Enterprises McDonald’s. “Their jobs are some of the most important in our community, and they have had to take on enormous responsibility and precaution to teach our kids in the midst of a global pandemic. They are true heroes who deserve to be recognized.”

The Teacher Appreciation Card is valid for one complimentary small premium roast coffee or soft drink. The offer is valid for one drink per day until June 15, 2021 and can be used only at Costa McDonald’s locations, including Bluewater Bay, Niceville, all Navarre locations, Mossy Head, all Crestview locations, Marianna I-10, Marianna Lafayette, Cottondale, Bonifay, Chipley, DeFuniak Springs, Harrison, Long Beach, Long Beach Walmart, Surfside, Lynn Haven, Blountstown, Callaway Walmart, Port St. Joe, Pier Park, and 23rd Street in Panama City..

The Costa Cares program was established by Costa Enterprises McDonald’s with the mission to provide outstanding community service through various fundraising efforts such as supporting local schools, partnering with churches, involvement in international and national charities, and offering any help or services that the community may need.

Costa Enterprises continues to give back to the community, including the most recent donation to build the new “McPlayroom” for the Ronald McDonald House Room inside Pensacola’s Studer Children’s Hospital. Past programs include McCafe With A Cause, a charitable effort Costa created that donated a portion of coffee sales back to local organizations in need.

To learn more about Costa Enterprises McDonald’s community efforts, visit https://costamcd.com.